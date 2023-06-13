LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the world's largest clocks and a southern Indiana landmark is working again.
The Colgate Clock has been a staple of the Clarksville skyline since 1924. The famous clock was built in 1906 and was moved from Jersey City to Clarksville for the opening of the Colgate-Palmolive plant.
When the Colgate plant closed in 2008, the clock stayed. It is still owned by Colgate.
It has worked intermittently since 2008. For quite some time now, it hasn't worked. But the hands are ticking again as of Tuesday, June 13.
