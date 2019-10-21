SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide teacher shortage has significantly impacted several school districts in Kentucky.
Shelby County Schools has been hit, and Martha Layne Collins High School is seeing the worst of it right now, particularly to the math and science departments.
"We knew early last spring that it was going to be a tough year," Superintendent James Neihof said.
Year after year, there are fewer people graduating college in Kentucky with education degrees. Students are losing interest in education careers because of low salaries and issues with pensions, Neihof said.
"I'm excited about the opportunities of this next legislative session, the opportunities to talk with legislators about these big problems," Neihof said. "But, I agree with them: Money doesn't grow on trees, and we need to work together to find some solutions."
Collins High School has been forced to offer courses through video lectures, which offer complete instruction to a large number of students in algebra 2.
The program has been successful, but it's structured for students to have periods of time to work through problems themselves. For that to be possible, teachers are needed to assist students and supervise them.
Unfortunately, those are slim pickings, so slim that Shelby County Schools is now looking in surrounding states for teaching candidates. Kentucky just isn't producing enough.
Collins has also relied on student teachers to fill open spots as soon as they graduate. With less and less undergrads pursuing education degrees, the fewer student-teachers Shelby County gets.
Until the state finds ways to provide incentive for future educators, Collins is exhausting every resource to recruit teachers.
"If you're looking to make a difference in the world, if you're looking to be missional with your life, consider teaching," Neihof said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.