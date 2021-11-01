LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A central Indiana community is bringing new training to its police agencies this week, reported by FOX 59.
Law enforcement from Columbus Police, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are learning how to better handle situations involving people having a mental health crisis.
Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) has become popular with police agencies around the country. Studies from National Alliance on mental illness show up to 15% of police calls involve someone struggling with mental health, and 1 in 4 people shot and killed by police from 2015 to 2020 had a mental health condition.
"Jail is oftentimes not the best solution for these types of situations," Chief Jim Ison, with the Greenwood Police Department, said.
"Any additional training they can receive, whether it be identifying persons who might be schizophrenic or bipolar or dealing with a substance abuse issue, I think is very important," Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department said.
Training sessions this week also address when an individual should have a weapon taken away under Red Flag laws.
