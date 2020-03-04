LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
James Crouch, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday at an apartment in Columbus, Indiana.
Indiana State Police said it got a tip in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After searching Crouch's home, police said they charged him with child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
He's currently being held in the Bartholomew County Detention Center.
