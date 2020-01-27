LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher at a Columbus, Indiana, high school wanted to do something to help local families, so she created a food pantry in the school's cafeteria.
Columbus North High School teacher Tonya Cruiser took over the pantry inside the school's cafeteria last year. Now, up to 90 families use the pantry to help feed their loved ones.
"It is unfortunate we have that many people who need the service, but at the same time I am glad the word is getting out," Cruiser said.
The school's Bulldog Pantry is open every other Friday after school.
The pantry is getting support from other school staffers, including English teacher Barbara Handt.
"Being a single parent and raising my own child, I was aware of all the different issues that could contribute to parents having budgetary concerns," she said.
The pantry also paid off the school district's lunch debt, which was nearly $4,000.
A second pantry is at Columbus East High School.
