LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A narcotics investigation by Columbus police resulted in three traffic stops, a search warrant, the seizure of heroin and six arrests.
The Columbus Police Department on Monday arrested five southern Indiana residents on drug-related charges after three traffic stops. The department said in a news release that it arrested a sixth suspect after serving the warrant at a Columbus residence.
Police said they arrested Elizabeth A. Burton, 32, of Columbus, after they stopped her vehicle in central Columbus and found methamphetamine and another controlled substance in her car.
Officers said they stopped Christopher L. Tays, 32, of Franklin, near the Columbus hospital and arrested him on warrants and because, with a police dog’s help, they found marijuana and other drugs.
A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department dog helped with the third traffic stop, in which officers said they found 30 grams of meth and arrested the driver, Jonathan P. Blair, 29, of Hope; and passengers Ryan S. Hollman, 31, of Hope, and Victor N. Burton, 57, of Columbus.
And Monday evening, members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 2134 Caldwell Place, in central Columbus, where police said they found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and heroin in a garage. Officers arrested the home’s occupant, Christopher D. Battin, 33.
All six people were taken to Bartholomew County Jail where all were being held on preliminary drug-related charges:
- Elizabeth Burton: Possession of meth and a Schedule IV substance
- Tays: Two Bartholomew County warrants, one out-of-county warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
- Hollman: Dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of heroin, visiting a common nuisance
- Victor Burton: Dealing meth, possession of meth, visiting a common nuisance
- Blair: Possession of meth, visiting a common nuisance
- Battin: Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Police said the incident remains under investigation. CPD spokesman Lt. Matthew Harris told WDRB News via email that “the traffic stops were related and the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation that led to the officers getting a search warrant for the garage where additional drugs were located.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.