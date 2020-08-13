LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man is accused of voyeurism after police say he placed a hidden camera to record clients at his wife's in-home massage therapy business.
According to a news release, 49-year-old Jason Correll was arrested Wednesday.
Indiana State Police say Correll's wife operated the business out of their home on Pippin Court South in Columbus. Correll is accused of intentionally hiding the camera so that it could record video of his wife's clients as they received their massages.
Correll's wife was unaware of the camera, according to police.
Police say they served a search warrant at Correll's home Wednesday and seized evidence.
Correll is charged with one count of voyeurism. He was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail, then released.
