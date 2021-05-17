LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to the KFC Yum! Center as part of his new touring performances.
Dunham, a ventriloquist known for his stand-up comedy, will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. His tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" travels throughout the U.S. this year.
Dunham has gained recognition from his ventriloquist acts with "Peanut," "Walter," "Bubba J." and "Achmed the Dead Terrorist" according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale for the performance on May 22 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.