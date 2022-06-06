LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Louisville this fall with his "Reality Check" tour.
In a news release Monday, the KFC Yum! Center said Hart is scheduled to perform Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Hart is and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated performer who grew up in Philadelphia. He launched his comedy career during an amateur night at a local comedy club. He has gone on to become one of the highest-earning stand-ups who has sold out more than 100 arenas around the world.
Many know Hart for his acting in movies like Jumanji, Scary Movie 3, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Central Intelligence and the Secret Life of Pets. He also develops films, television and podcasts for Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.
Tickets go on sale for the Louisville show at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and on Ticketmaster. Tickets range between $46.50 and $124.50 plus fees.
Phones are prohibited at the show, and guests will have to secure phones in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.
