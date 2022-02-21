LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools, the Coalition Supporting Young Adults and other Louisville groups are partnering to get some teenagers and young adults back on track.
The effort is in response to worsening statistics, a CSYA report showing that 9,000 people ages 16 to 24 in Louisville were not in school or working in 2019.
Now it's believed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that number has since tripled.
“There are a large number that have disconnected from their educational pathway, and there’s a variety of reasons that cause that pause," said Ashley Janicki, adult education manager at JCPS. "Life circumstances just get in the way, so they disconnect. And we’re just giving them the space to reconnect to an educational option.”
"Unpause" is a free event where people ages 16 to 24 can meet with JCPS counselors to review their transcripts and find the path that fits best, whether it’s returning to traditional school, joining a GED program or exploring non-traditional options like Youth Build or Job Corps.
Community partners like the Louisville Youth Network and Louisville Urban League also take part.
“It feels great to have a concrete place for folks to come that’s not just the school they went to," Janicki said. "Folks from those organizations — that really provide those wraparound services — are onsite and can help that person really break down those barriers that were leading them to disconnect from their education in the first place."
The growth of CSYA and some additional funding to develop more re-engagement efforts are what Janacki credits for the creation of these Unpause events. She they held their first event in January, and about 15 people attended. She expects that number will grow.
The next Unpause meeting will be held Thursday at the Southwick Community Center, with another planned in March.
Janicki said they’ll reassess before the summer months, but the goal is to host these meetings regularly at different locations throughout Louisville, hoping more people take this chance for a reset.
“We're here to meet you wherever you are and just support you on that pathway," she said. "So, never too late to restart or unpause.”
Upcoming Unpause meetings:
- Thursday, Feb 24., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Ave.
- Thursday, March 31, time TBD, at the California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine St.
For those who can't attend or would like to learn more, contact Janicki at 502-586-6456 or ashley.janicki@jefferson.kyschools.us.
