CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Family, friends, police and the community lined up Monday to say goodbye to a Charlestown police officer who died from COVID-19.
The funeral began with a Celebration of Life at Charlestown High School for Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson, followed by a procession through town to his final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Johnson, better known as "T.J.," passed away last week from complications from COVID-19. A 13-year veteran with the Charlestown Police Department, his death is considered to be in the line of duty.
"I'll miss his joking around and his pranks, I'll miss his laughter and his smile and I'll miss his hard work and dedication to the city that he loved and he served," said Police Chief Tim Wolff while speaking at Johnson's service.
Following the Celebration of Life, officers and family members were escorted in a procession to Johnson's final resting place.
Community members could not be inside for the service, but many parked their cars on the side of the streets and waited along the procession route to pay their respects. Some people even stood out in the cold with hand-made signs honoring Sgt. Johnson.
"I think it's important we show that we're here still," said Lindsey McDonald, who stood near the police station to show her support at the procession drove by.
"Nothing is going to stop us from being here. We support our officers in life and death, we'll always be here," she said.
An American flag waved overhead, as Sgt. Johnson's family was escorted past Charlestown High School and through town. When the procession arrived at the police station, officers waited in their cars to hear a final call for Sgt. Johnson.
His truck is parked out front of the police station with a photo and wreath and has become a memorial. Christmas lights at the city square were turned blue after his death, and will remain blue through Monday night.
Charlestown Police Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson was remembered outside of police headquarters following his funeral. Dec. 7, 2020
Charlestown Police Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson was remembered outside of police headquarters following his funeral. Dec. 7, 2020
Charlestown City Police before the funeral for Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson, who died of COVID-19 last week. Dec. 7, 2020
Dozens of police vehicles filled the parking lot of Charlestown High School where the funeral was held for fallen Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson. Dec. 7, 2020
Charlestown High School was where the funeral was held for fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Te'Juan Johnson. Dec. 7, 2020
Sgt. Johnson was a field training officer, narcotics detective and shift commander. He was known for his lovable attitude and for being a prankster, always making people laugh. He was also a father, son, brother, and fiancé.