Algonquin Pool signage

Algonquin Pool on May 30, 2023 in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are asking for input from the community on how to improve local pools.

Parks and Recreation and Metro Council will host four public meetings for residents to weigh in on what features they'd like to see at the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools.

Both pools are closed this summer as Metro Government works on improvement plans.

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Camp Taylor Park shelter on Lee Avenue.

The second will be held during the Newburg Days Community Festival, Aug. 11-13, at Petersburg Park on Indian Trail.

The third will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Algonquin Park shelter on Cypress Street.

The fourth will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Parkhill Community Center on South 13th Street.

