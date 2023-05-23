LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 800,000 people live in Jefferson County. But this summer, Louisville Metro will open and operate just three public swimming pools for the entire city.
The Algonquin Pool is the latest to close. Repairs have been needed for years, and a spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg said it will be reconstructed.
That means children in surrounding neighborhoods, like 3-year-old Crue, can only play in splashpads to cool off.
"He definitely loves the water. He loves coming to this park," Catherine Skaggs, Crue's mom, said. "It's right around the corner from our house."
The Algonquin Pool opened in 1954, and swimming there has been a tradition for generations. Don Edison, 72, recalls swimming there as a kid, and the days of checking out basketballs and sporting equipment.
"My grandkids came over last summer, and I let them go swimming," Edison said. "But it still was not the same it used to be."
The years have taken a toll on the pool, and this summer, it's closed in anticipation of replacement.
Edison said it's a shame the city's lack of maintaining the pool has led to this point.
"What's getting me is that swimming pool should never be closed during the summer. With all the crime and stuff we're having, that pool should be open," he said. "And if the kids have no money, they ought to let them in for free."
Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, said there is $6 million set aside for the Algonquin and Norton pools. Those projects should break ground this fall.
Despite that progress, the only city-run pools that will open this summer will be Sun Valley, Fairdale, and Mary T. Meagher. All of those are more than 15 minutes from Skaggs and her family.
"All the places to do swim lessons are pretty far," Skaggs said.
Last fall, the Parks Department produced an Aquatics Master Plan. It recommends redeveloping all five city pools, and building new ones in south central Louisville and the Fern Creek areas.
The proposed concept for a new Algonquin Pool includes zero-depth entry, slides and shade. The cost of this design is projected to cost $6 million.
Metro Council's Parks Committee is meeting on Thursday with a resolution on the table to encourage adopting the master plan as funding allows.
