LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families in the Algonquin neighborhood are calling on the city to make changes to the pool.

The pool is closed this summer to prepare for reconstruction that's taking place in the fall.

People in the area are asking for an indoor pool and for the other public pools to be free so Algonquin kids have a place to go.

"We don't want the city just to repair this pool," Gerome Sutton, African American Think Tank founder, said. "We want the city to put a bowl over this pool so the residents of our community can have swimming year round."

The city told WDRB last week a new public outdoor pool will be built but an indoor pool will not.

