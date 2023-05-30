LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures heat up, more and more people will be going to pools this summer, but some Louisville residents will be left out of the water fun.
While there are 30 splash pads scattered around the city, Louisville Metro will open and operate just three public swimming pools for the entire city. Algonquin Pool, which opened in 1954, is closed for repairs this summer. The pool has faced vandalism and ongoing poor conditions.
Parents and children who use the Algonquin Pool are struggling to find other alternatives with the closure.
"It's sad cause kids basically it keeps them out of trouble, we come here to go swimming," said Carlos Hagan, a Louisville parent. "Right about now this pool would be filled but look at it now, it's empty."
Hagan brought his children to Algonquin Park most days in the summer months. They'll now have to go to the splash pad since the pool will be closed this year due to structural issues.
"It's free," Hagan said. "Right now they got maintenance going on so my kids want to go swimming I brought them here."
Only the aquatic centers at Sun Valley, Fairdale, and Mary T. Meagher will be open this summer. According to the Parks Department, the city has an average of 0.8 pools per 100,000 people. That ranks 89th in the Trust for Public Land, compared to top-ranked Cleveland which has 10.7 pools per 100,000.
"I just don't want to settle," Hawkins said. "I feel like we have been underserved for way too long, it is time to put the money in the West End."
Hawkins said she has talked with Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Parks and recreation about getting a new pool, and she wants it to be an indoor pool, which could cost millions of dollars.
"I will not lay down," Hawkins said. "I will not stop. I am not going to settle for just a regular pool."
Sharron Ali lives near Algonquin Park. She said crime has increased in the area, and while an indoor pool would be nice, she thinks any pool would be good.
"The kids love it, they need something to do," Ali said. "It is hot and parents around here probably can't afford to take their children anywhere."
Hawkins said the city promised her $100,000 for her district to have children participate in other programs that have water features at the YMCA or Kentucky Kingdom.
Currently there is $6 million set aside for work on the Algonquin and Norton pools. Norton Pool at Camp Taylor Memorial Park remains closed, as it has since 2019.
Hawkins said she is willing to comprise if the city won't pay for the indoor pool, as long as it means the outdoor pool reopens.
"If they say 'hey it is going to take us a year and a half' then I think that there is a compromise," Hawkins said.
As for the three pools that will remain open, all were built before 1968, and only Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center has seen extensive work in the past 25 years.
For more information about outdoor pools and spray grounds around Louisville, click here.
