LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community continues to react to the hiring of former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields as the new LMPD chief.
Among the top priorities Shields outlined at her introductory press conference Wednesday is tackling the city’s gun violence. She called Louisville’s record homicide count in 2020 “unacceptable.”
Reining in such numbers is also a goal of the Rev. David Snardon with Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Last week, Snardon joined other faith leaders to discuss how to make 2021 less deadly.
As to Shields, whom Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer credited with helping lower violent crime in Atlanta, Snardon said the new chief will have to prove herself.
"We have been disappointed time and time again, and so instead of us just freely giving her the benefit the doubt, she's going to have the hard work of coming in and really building our trust, and everything that she does or doesn't do is either going to add to that or be an obstacle to that," he said.
"But I wonder how she sees engaging in the community so that we can prevent crime instead of waiting for something to happen and just look at prosecuting and just dealing with the assailant after the fact.”
Shields, who will make $210,000 per year, will start Jan. 19.
"I feel very, very confident that she is going to do an outstanding job leading our police department, communicating with our citizens, restoring legitimacy and credibility to our department," Metro Council President David James (D) said Wednesday.
James served on the search panel that unanimously recommended Fischer hire her.
For her part, Shields said she knows she will have to work to build trust, something community members say must happen to have a successful police department.
During a one-on-one interview with WDRB News on Wednesday night, Shields said, "I've got a really long to-list and I want to get to work and start knocking some of this out. I had a list coming in here and it's grown exponentially today."
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression says it looks forward to meeting Shields.
“We will work in partnership with anyone who seeks to move the city of Louisville in a positive direction in regards to police/community relations,” the organization said in a statement.
