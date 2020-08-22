LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kimberly Jarboe was known in the community for her commitment to anti-violence advocacy after her 15-year-old son was shot and killed in 2010.
On Friday, Jarboe's family felt that pain all over again when the 49-year-old driver for the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) was shot and killed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
"It's very difficult, said Jarboe's mother, Ann Keene. "I had a hole in my heart from my grandson; now I've got a bigger one from my daughter, and it will be a loss that will be really hard for me to give up."
Local anti-violence activist Christopher 2X, who reached out to Jarboe 10 years ago when her son, Andrew Elliot, was killed, said Jarboe made a "remarkable" impact on families affected by violence.
"What I've seen over the course of a decade is nothing but an unselfish person willing to lend themselves time and time again to serious causes as it relates to our violent crimes issues," 2X said.
According to a spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department, Second Division officers found Jarboe dead just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace after someone reported a shooting at that location.
"We've got to do something with this criminal stuff," Keene said. "It's got to end. My daughter did not have to go, and she did because she was very trusting and loving and she didn't see the fault in anybody. Unfortunately, somebody took her life for that."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
There will be a balloon release to honor Jarboe at 6 p.m. Monday outside of TARC headquarters, 1000 W. Broadway.
