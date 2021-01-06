LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the decision to pick Chief Shields was unanimous by the selection committee, the pick from Atlanta hasn't exactly been given a warm welcome by all.
Many in the community took to social media to voice concerns after the announcement was made Wednesday morning.
Louisville Urban League President & CEO Sadiqa Reynolds was one of those with hesitations.
"This city, the Black community, is done giving people the benefit of the doubt. It is hard to believe this police chief is the best the country has to offer," said Reynolds.
It's the way Shields handled two instances of racial conflict in Atlanta that has members of the community worried.
Shields was the Chief of Atlanta police when two Black college students were pulled from a car during a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death. Shields did fire two of the six officers involved, but her decision to leave her role as chief after the shooting of Rayshard Brooks also leaves Reynolds concerned.
"How could she think she would be a distraction for Atlanta and not for Louisville?" said Reynolds.
Metro Council President David James says Shields' background dealing with racial tension is why she was a prime candidate.
"She had an entire layer of equitable conversation about history of policing related to diverse communities," said James. "We did not look at the wrapping of the person as their skin color as we looked more importantly at their body of work."
While Reynolds says she knows the selection committee put time and effort into their decision, she still thinks the process should have been more open to the public.
"She may well be able to help turn this police department around but she could not do it in Atlanta. I think in an interview process you see the person who puts their best foot forward," said Reynolds.
Prior to Wednesday, the decision to hire Shields was not public knowledge.
"It's not the way we would've liked to have done it but we weren't in a position to be making demands because we were in a position where we were desperate. We had gone through three police chiefs in less than three months and a mayor that's on the way out and a city that's in turmoil," said James.
Reynolds noted the distrust in the city's leaders stems from the Mayor himself and the police department is just one part of all areas that need reform.
James said he spoke with Shields briefly before the announcement and says she acknowledges she will have to earn the community's trust.
"There will be no benefit of any doubt, Reynolds said. "That does not mean people will not work with the new police chief, we will do that. It's imperative. We need to see homicides moving down, we need to move toward some kind of racial healing.
Reynolds continued: "She may well be able to help turn this police department around but she could not do it in Atlanta. Atlanta didn't want her and a Black female mayor not wanting her as a police chief, concerns me."
"I don't think it was that Atlanta did not want her," said James. "I think it was she is a person of high integrity and felt it was best for her to get out of the way.
Leaders with the Louisville Urban League and Kentucky Alliance say they are willing to work with the new chief and any other leaders needed in order to make the community safer and to lower homicide rates.
"She's the police chief now," said Reynolds. "I want her to be successful. I want the city to be successful but we don't have a clean slate today. There is not a clean slate, we have got a lot of work to do. I am willing to work with anyone to make this city better but i am very concerned with our choice today."
