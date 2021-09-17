JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A business park in Jeffersonville continues to offer more quality employment opportunities.
"Jeffersonville is not that town where you work on an assembly line anymore and you're working for 12 bucks an hour," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Communications Test Design, Inc. (CTDI) joins more than 50 businesses near River Ridge Parkway.
The company is looking to hire 1,000 people, with wages well over $22 per hour, according to Moore.
He says the announcement could not have come at a better time.
"Our River Ridge has been an extremely invaluable tool to bring, not only good paying jobs but families," said Moore. "And Jeffersonville has become a place where we've put a strong importance on college education.
"We are the only city around that gives a free opportunity for a college education for any kid that graduates from Jeff High -- this is why."
The Pennsylvania-based company provides full-service global engineering, logistics and repair services.
It's a $20 million investment that will create jobs for the next five years.
In return, CTDI will receive $12 million in performance-based tax credits from the state.
Moore said it's not hard to find a job if you are willing to work.
"For a small little community of 50,000, we're killing it right now," said Moore. "COVID or no COVID. Things continue on in Jeffersonville."
For the Jeffersonville job listing, click here.
For more information about Communications Test Design, Inc., click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.