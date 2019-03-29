LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $200 million is being invested in transforming the Beecher Terrace housing complex.
Officials broke ground on the first part of the project on Friday morning. Construction is beginning on Phase 1, which will include 117 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for people 55 years and older.
The new buildings scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020 will have a fitness center and community gathering space. Demolition on Phase 2 is underway and will wrap up this fall to make space for 108 townhome-style apartments for families. Phase 3 will include homes for people to purchase.
Current Beecher Terrace residents like Ed Powers are being relocated and will be given priority to move back when construction is done.
"I want to stay in this neighborhood. It's very centrally located. This neighborhood is a part of me. I'm 68-years-old, and I have been living downtown for that time," Powers says.
Neighbors will be asked to rename the new Beecher Terrace starting in April.
All three phases will be completed in 2023.
