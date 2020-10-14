LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is underway on the first office building at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The office campus is being developed on 300 acres of land reserved by the River Ridge Development Authority.
The first building is known as Gateway Office One. It's expected to be finished by summer 2021.
The master developer for the project is Louisville-based company Hollenbach-Oakley.
The hope is that the campus will help attract higher-wage jobs to southern Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.