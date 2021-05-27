LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A German metals company plans to create a copper recycling facility in Shelby County that will create 75 high paying jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The announcement comes just months after Wieland made public their plans to expand its executive office in Louisville while making the River City its North American headquarters.
The $100 million facility will be based on 79-acres off Isaac Shelby Drive in Shelby County. The company says the plant will melt copper and copper-alloy for recycling to use in in manufacturing plants throughout the country.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this community. As a 200-year-old company highly focused on long-term business sustainability, we intend to make positive impacts here for many years to come," said Matt Bedingfield, president of Recycling for Wieland North America, and SVP of Global Metal Procurement.
The project is expected to start in October and be complete by the end of 2022.
