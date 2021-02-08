LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A German metals company plans to expand its executive office in Louisville while making the River City its North American headquarters, a move that could add 75 high-paying jobs in coming years, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Monday.
Wieland North America Inc., which makes copper and copper alloy products, will establish its headquarters on the third floor of 4803 Olympia Park Plaza, a suburban office building in northeast Jefferson County.
Wieland Rolled Products North America, LLC and its predecessor Olin Brass were already located in Olympia Park Plaza in its other building, 4801 Olympia Park Plaza.
Kentucky late last month approved Wieland North America for up to $3 million in potential economic development subsidies from the state and Louisville Metro, which would be paid out over 10 years if the company follows through with the headquarters expansion.
The subsidies are based on a plan to add 75 employees to an existing base of at least 39. The new positions would pay an average of $72.12 an hour ($93 with the value of benefits like health insurance included), which is about $150,000 a year.
The headquarters will house Wieland North America’s leadership, financial, legal, human resources, sales and marketing and supply chain teams, according to a press release from Beshear’s office. The office should be “fully open” by April, according to the release.
The new jobs will pay from $26 per hour (about $54,000 annually) to “well over the average hourly rate in some cases,” according to the release. The average wage used by the state to calculate the value of incentives is just that -- an average, which can be skewed by one or two very well-paid executives and not necessarily representative of a typical employee's compensation.
Wieland North America Chief Financial Officer Matt Bedingfield did not return a call for comment.
“Today, we focus on sustainability – laying the foundation for the next 200 years. The success of our company is based on the dedication and expertise of our people,” he said in the news release. “We want to create a functional, innovative and welcoming workplace where our employees will thrive. We are excited to do this work in Louisville and look forward to expanding our story and footprint here.”
Wieland North America manufactures sheet, strip, foil, tube and other fabricated components, according to Beshear’s office. The company also rerolls and forms other metals, such as stainless and carbon steel. Its products are used in a variety of industries, including building and construction, munitions, automotive, coinage and electronics/electrical components, according to the release.
Beshear said in the release that Wieland is example of his efforts to bring high-wage jobs to Kentucky.
“With plans to nearly triple its local workforce and locate its North American headquarters in Louisville, Wieland is proof of the strength of our city’s manufacturing sector even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in the release. “We are happy to support this project, which will bring new high-wage, senior-level positions to our city.”
The new headquarters space was designed by Louisville firm Solid Light.
“Our commitment to creating a space that reflects the company’s culture and brand values was significant for our team,” said Cynthia Torp, Solid Light’s owner and president, in an emailed statement. “Our focus on bringing their past and present to life by telling their story and accentuating their position within their industry was fundamentally expressed in every part of their space.”