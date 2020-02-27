LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kentucky, fear of the virus is spreading.
Some Louisville area businesses told WDRB News that they have sold out of face masks — even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings.
The owner of Gould’s Discount Medical has been in business for more than 25 years, and said that for the first time he has had to post signs to let customers know the store has no more masks to sell.
One customer who left Gould’s empty-handed said she had been to four other stores already.
Gould’s owner, Ken Gould, told WDRB that at least a dozen people come in daily to buy a mask.
"It kind of crept up on us because we didn't really realize we were going to run out," Gould said.
The CDC said on Twitter that it "does not currently recommend the use of facemasks to help prevent novel Coronavirus."
In fact, the agency said, people with a low risk of infection should leave the masks so that health workers can protect themselves from both airborne and fluid hazards.
