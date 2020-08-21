LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is the first weekend of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair, but most people are not going to be there to enjoy it.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a scaled-down, socially-distant version of the annual event. The fair is closed to the general public.
Only participants such as the Ward family from Owen County are allowed in. They are showing their prized cows, and doing very well.
“Our 2-year-old won Grand Champion Kentucky Proud Jersey,” Leigh Ward said.
The Wards may be going home champions, but that is not the only reason this year's fair is memorable.
“It's been extremely different,” Leigh Ward said. “There's so much more room. There's social distancing.”
It is the State Fair in a pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear approved a smaller version with no midway, few food vendors, no entertainment and few people.
“We want to make sure we have the safest environment we can,” said David Beck, CEO of Kentucky Venues, which operates the State Fair.
Normally, 600,000 people attend the fair, and Beck said Kentucky Venues spent millions on improvements, including a revamped main gate.
“Financially, it's going to be a pretty good hit,” he said. “I don’t have a good number at this point in time, but we’re taking a hit for the past few months and particularly the State Fair.”
The fair has been stripped down to its agricultural roots: livestock and horse shows only.
“This isn't the state fair that we envisioned but the state fair that we got,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.
Quarles said he is glad the fair was not canceled and young people do get to show off their prize animals. But he does believe this could have been a bigger event.
“With Kentucky Kingdom allowed to have over 16,000 people on their property at any given time, on this side of the fence, I think we could have responsibly had a midway as well as some outdoor concerts that were spread out,” he said.
The Wards said they usually spend more time at the fair, but they are OK with a smaller and safer event.
“I stay around my grandparents every day, and I don't want them to get sick,” Brooks Ward said.
Leigh Ward, a dentist, believes state health officials made the right call.
“I think they didn't really have a choice in the matter," she said. "I mean, to keep people safe, this is the best decision.”
To see a live stream of the State Fair events, click here.
