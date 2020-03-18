In this photo provided by Anne Marie Canlis, Clementine Canlis, of Seattle, watches an online lecture Thursday, March 12, 2020, after her private school closed for five weeks due to the coronavirus. The Canlis family's three children, ages 14, 11 and 9, are split between two private schools that are closed for six weeks and five weeks, respectively. Canlis' husband's family owns a well-known, award-winning restaurant called Canlis that will close next week and instead open three different options: a bagel shop, a drive-thru burger stand in the restaurant parking lot and a home delivery meal service for cooped up families. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Anne Marie Canlis via AP)