LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville is offering online learning opportunities to engage the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While the museum remains closed, its staff of educators and artists are combining education and entertainment to allow families more options for things to do while staying home. So far, content includes topics such as flapper fashion and makeup from the 1920s, the Madam Glover dress, and podcast recommendations.

The Frazier Virtual Museum is free to access and can be found by clicking here.

