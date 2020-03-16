LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Children across Kentucky and Indiana are staying from school in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We've rounded up a list of activities for parents and kids to do together between those e-learning assignments.
- Spend 30 mins each day learning a new topic
- Bake something every day
- Write a letter and/or email to a different friend or family member each day
- Races of various kinds in the backyard (hopping on one foot, crabwalk, walking backwards, etc.)
- Stop motion animation with playdough
- FaceTime grandparents
- Learn the parts of plants/flowers and how they function
- Write a short story and illustrate it
- Learn how to do simple book binding
- Board games
- Card games
- Build a Lego masterpiece
- Learn to sew
- Make a scrapbook
- Make tents and reading caves
- Have a shadow show in the reading tent
- Get binoculars and learn about the birds near your house, look them up on google and search for their birdcalls on YouTube
- Learn how to make a stuffed animal
- Play with cornstarch and water and cheap action figures
- Family puzzles. Ones that are 500-1000 pieces and a challenging but not frustrating picture
- Write a story cooperatively. One person picks a character and the other picks a setting
- Any and all art is fun at home: Beading, painting, drawing, play dough or kinetic sand, sewing, etc.
- Zumba or dance-along videos on YouTube
- Draw self portraits on blank faces
- Indoor or outdoor scavenger hunts
- Learn to write computer code
- Build a doll house
- Give the dogs a bath and brush
- Wash and clean the cars
- Play with sidewalk chalk outside
- Glow stick party
- Movie marathon
- Listen to kid podcasts
- Declutter toys!
- Have an Olympics with a bunch of competitions - funny ones, helpful ones like cleaning and really fun ones like minute to win in style.
- Dig up all the activity books, presents, etc that never got played with, and use those!
- Do a study on planets, then have kids create their own planets- how big is it, where in the universe is it located, atmosphere conditions, can it sustain life, how long is a day/year, name it, etc
- Design a space craft from household items. Spend some time pretending you're on different planets with different gravity, you could seriously spend a whole week on just fun space activities.
- Puzzle races: Put several puzzles (20+ piece puzzles) In a paper bag and shake it up. Pour pieces out and give each person the puzzle box they are to put together. Go!
- Make ice cream
- Make and play with play dough
- Camp out in the backyard
- Box Road - Flatten out a box and draw a road in marker. Add blocks, trucks and other toys for kids to build a city
- Toy-Washing Bin - Let your kids wash their plastic toys. Add tear-free bubbles, sponges, towels and other supplies
- Family dance party
- Build a bridge or building with toothpicks or Q-tips.
- Make a time capsule! One day your kids can use it to tell their kids all about this craziness
- Make an indoor obstacle course
- Play "I Spy" inside or out the window
- Practice origami
