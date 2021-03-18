LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new campaign called "I Got the Shot" hopes to ease concerns Black Kentuckians have about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
America's history of unethical medical experiments on Black populations and racism in the health care system make many Black people skeptical of the vaccine.
"I took the shot to protect my grandbaby, my students, and my family, and I felt fine. I hope my family and friends will do the same to protect me," says Bobbie Lester, a school nurse in Louisville.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Nurses Association plans to use flyers, social media, and TV ads to ease those concerns. The goal is to increase confidence in the vaccines and increase Kentucky's vaccination rate.
"This is a vaccine that's been offered to everyone. We're taking it willingly. It's gone through rigorous, though speedy, but rigorous FDA approval. It was developed by an African-American scientist, and I think all steps were taken to ensure the safety of this vaccine," says Foundation board chair Vivian Lasley-Bibbs.
"I Got The Shot to Protect the Ones I love" is the campaign theme. It includes testimonial videos from Lester as well as Debra Brown, a COVID-19 investigator in Louisville and Tom Bell, an insurance agent from Hopkinsville.
