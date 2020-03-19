LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that it is partnering with scientists at Lilly Research Laboratories to speed up testing for the novel coronavirus.
Labs owned by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co. will analyze samples taken in healthcare facilities around Indiana, including nursing homes and emergency rooms, according to a news release.
State leaders hope the collaboration will expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity so health officials can receive timely updates on individuals who may carry the virus.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state is grateful for the company's commitment to accelerate testing.
"We know the magnitude of the impact that advances by Lilly can have on how we diagnose and treat Hoosiers and people worldwide," she said.
Lilly will work to develop drive-thru testing that may allow individuals to be tested for COVID-19 outside of a healthcare facility. More details on those test are expected in the coming days, officials said. Lilly will not accept money from government agencies, hospitals, insurance companies or patients for conducting or analyzing tests, according to the release.
Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Rsearch Laboratories, said the company "has redirected efforts to help solve critical issues – including potential therapeutics, diagnostics and testing.
"Lilly's scientists have been working day and night for several weeks to implement and validate this testing approach, and access or produce the chemical reagents that are in short supply across the country," he said. "Lilly's lab meets the required certifications to conduct testing, and we're optimistic in our ability to help accelerate testing."
The ISDH said Thursday that 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state, bringing the total number to 56. Not long after ISDH's report, the Floyd County Health Department confirmed the third positive COVID-19 case in Floyd County. This would be the 57th case in Indiana, though that has not yet been confirmed by state officials.
