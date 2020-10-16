LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Distributing a COVID-19 vaccine to Kentucky's 4.4 million residents will likely take a year or more to complete, the state's top doctor said in a news release Friday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health expects the first shipment of a vaccine to arrive "in late 2020 or early 2021," according to a news release.
The agency has filed a 48-page draft plan that outlines how the state plans to get the vaccine first to certain health care workers and first responders — "those most at risk," State Health Commissioner Dr. Stack said in the release.
"The plan will accommodate vaccinating these essential workers in every county across the commonwealth," Stack said. "... Supplies of the vaccine will be limited, at first. This is the reason for a phased distribution approach."
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky's plan "closely mimics" recommendations from a federal government plan that outlines how states should distribute the vaccine once it passes the necessary safety trials.
A final draft of the state's plan will be available after being reviewed by federal officials, according to the release.
For now, state health officials are asking residents to continue following safety precautions, including mask use and social distancing, until the vaccine is ready to be distributed.
