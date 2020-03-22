LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana now have at least 300 positive cases of the novel coronavirus combined between the two states.
The Kentucky Coronavirus monitoring site reported 99 total positive tests in the state as of Sunday, March 22. This is a 12 case jump since Friday. In total, 1,571 tests have been administered throughout the commonwealth. No further information on the cases has been released as of 10:23 a.m. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a press conference about the new cases on Sunday afternoon. Beshear announced Saturday Kentucky has had three coronavirus-related deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 76 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to at least 201 positive cases as of Sunday, March 22. ISDH reports there have been four coronavirus-related deaths so far in the state. A total of 661 results were reported overnight. The total number of reported tests is now at 1,494.
The new positive cases reported on Sunday are as follows:
-Bartholomew County: 4
-Boone County: 1
-Delaware County: 1
-Dubois County: 1
-Floyd County: 1
-Franklin County: 2
-Grant County: 1
-Hamilton County: 8
-Hancock County: 2
-Hendricks County: 2
-Howard County: 1
-Johnson County: 5
-Lake County: 3
-Madison County: 1
-Marion County: 35
-Monroe County: 1
-Morgan County: 1
-Putnam County: 1
-Ripley County: 1
-St. Joseph County: 2
-Scott County: 1
-Tipton County: 1
The most up-to-date information on testing and cases can be found on the Indiana coronavirus web page. ISDH also reports that a negative case that was incorrectly reported to the department as positive from Greene County has since been corrected on the dashboard. The state may provide more information on Sunday.
More up-to-date information from Kentucky officials on the coronavirus outbreak in the state can be found on the official Kentucky COVID-19 webpage.
