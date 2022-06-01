LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, Coleman, who is fully-vaccinated, said she is "only experiencing mild symptoms."
No one else in her family has tested positive for COVID-19. It was not known when she was last in contact with Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky has 7,140 new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the state's dashboard. The state's positivity rate stands at 11.21%.
This story may be updated.
