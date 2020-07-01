LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Wednesday's update brings the state to at least 15,842 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. Of the state's positive cases, 4,052 patients have recovered, according to the governor's office.
As of Wednesday, 427 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized around Kentucky, and 73 are currently being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Seven more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, Beshear confirmed in the release. The victims were a 63-year-old woman and 86- and 97-year-old men from Jefferson County, a 54-year-old man from Oldham County, a 94-year-old woman from Shelby County, an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and an 88-year-old man from Jackson County.
As of Wednesday, 572 Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
"Each one of these folks was special," Beshear said. "Each one of them won’t get to see their friends, their neighbors, their kids and grandkids anymore. We cannot let this become the new normal. I’m heartbroken for these families."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that Indiana is pausing parts of its reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic because of increases in COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
Related stories:
Indiana hits 'pause' on reopening amid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.