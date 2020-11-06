LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second day in a row, Kentucky reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases.
Of the 2,302 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, 418 were from Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Prior to Thursday's 2,318 confirmed cases, Kentucky had only exceeded 2,300 daily cases once since the pandemic began, and that was due to more than 1,400 backlogged cases included in the daily report.
"These numbers are truly frightening," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers. That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying.
"We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
Beshear also reported 10 more deaths Friday in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,544. The victims were: two women, ages 89 and 99, from Hardin County; two men, ages 88 and 104, from Jessamine County; two men, ages 72 and 80, from Laurel County; a 76-year-old man from Lyon County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 92-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; and a 38-year-old woman from Todd County.
As of Friday, 1,153 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 299 patients were being treated in intensive care units, according to Kentucky Public Health. Beshear said 158 people with the virus were on ventilators.
Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose from 6.5% on Thursday to 6.77% on Friday. The state has remained above 6% positivity since Oct. 28.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 117,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, at least 20,926 (17.80%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.