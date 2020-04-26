LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will get more than $11 million in federal funding to help older adults and people with disabilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Mitch McConnell's office said the money can be used for home-delivered meals, in-home care services and other support for families and caregivers.
The Kentucky Center for Accessible Living and the Kentucky Disability Resource Center will receive a large portion of the money, and the rest will go to the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
McConnell said every Kentuckian is feeling the impact of the pandemic, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
