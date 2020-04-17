LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local health center is working to make COVID-19 testing more widely available in west Louisville.
"We have specifically chosen the west end because we know that this population of people are often overlooked and underserved," said Terra Leavell, president and CEO of Black Community Development Corporation.
Leavell's organization is committed to improving the lives of people in urban areas. The Black Community Development Corporation is also home to the Hope Wellness Center in the Lyles Mall.
On Saturday, the Hope Wellness Center will help administer free COVID-19 tests in west Louisville. The tests were donated by local businesses.
"TMG, The Mardrian Group," Leavell said. "Teresa and Frank Bridgewater reached out to the Hope Wellness Center."
The goal is to address the disproportionate number of African Americans dying from the coronavirus, Leavell said.
"It's very concerning as a medical provider," added Dana Smith, a family nurse practitioner and the primary health care provider at the Hope Wellness Center.
Preexisting conditions could be part of the blame, but Smith said there's more to the story when it comes to the percentage of African Americans dying from COVID-19,
"Maybe not being certain of the symptoms, when to go in to be tested," she said. "We also know, initially, we didn't have access to the availability for testing."
That's why Smith believes Saturday's testing event will change lives and educate the public about the outbreak.
"I think it can help decrease the mortality rate," she said, "and I also think that it can help us get to a point where we can start to flatten that curve.
"... We can do more education — based off the results of this test and follow-up confirmed testing — that will ensure that we educate patients that, you can not come out, you have to isolate, you have to quarantine so that we can slow down the progression of this virus," she added.
Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in two parking lots at St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville's California neighborhood. There are 2,000 tests available, organizers said.
"Be prepared to wait a little bit," Leavell said, "because you will have to; but it is worth it. We would really, really like for people to try to not come in advance but actually try to show up at about 9 a.m."
Although the purpose of Saturday's event is to address issues facing the urban community, Leavell said everyone is welcome.
"It is not a race thing," Leavell said, "but I will say that we are targeting African Americans because we know that African Americans are suffering a bit more from the COVID virus than any other demographic."
Leavell met with the Louisville Metro Police Department to discuss the traffic plan for Saturday's event. Officers are asking the public to enter the event from 15th Street and Broadway.
"Individual testing might only take a few minutes," said Lt. James Cirillo, with LMPD. "But, with the amount of vehicles that we'll see and the amount of people that show up, it could take a little longer."
"Come south on 15th," Cirillo added. "They'll be guided by officers into the staging area for the testing site."
Because of the overwhelming response to Saturday's event, officials with the Hope Wellness Center said it will be testing again next weekend.
