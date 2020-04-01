LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's always 5 p.m. somewhere with one of these "Beer with Beshear" T-shirts, and the proceeds will benefit those who are struggling to make ends meet amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The shirts, designed free of charge by Chris Kellams at Ideabox for Four Pegs Beer Lounge, play off the governor's 5 p.m. daily updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth.
Each shirt costs $20, and all the money raised will go to Apron, Inc., which will help service industry workers who are struggling financially due to the health crisis.
You can buy a "Beer with Beshear" shirt at Four Pegs' online store, and the bar said it will begin sending out orders next week.
