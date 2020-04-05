LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County is up to 20 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Sunday during a teleconference briefing on the county's response to the global pandemic.
Fischer reported three Jefferson County deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday and said the county is up to at least 313 confirmed positive cases. Fischer did not hold a briefing Saturday but reported three virus-related deaths and 26 new confirmed positive cases — bringing the county's total to 300 — in a series of tweets.
"As a country, we're entering a period where we have to prepare ourselves for quite the significant loss of life on a massive scale," Fischer said.
The city's chief health strategist, Dr. Sarah Moyer, said there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in "pretty much every single zip code" across Jefferson County.
"The virus doesn't move; people move, and the virus will stop moving when we stop moving," Moyer said. "... We're finding more instances where the virus is being spread before people feel sick."
Both Fischer and Moyer spoke about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines regarding the use of cloth masks to slow the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask does not mean you can stop following social-distancing and sanitation guidelines like maintaining a 6-foot distance between others and frequently washing your hands.
"Everybody get used to wearing masks when you go out in public right now when you expect to be around a group of people," Fischer added.
In some good news, the mayor announced that the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund has grown to $7.5 million. The fund, which will provide money to individuals who may be facing a loss of income because of the crisis, is managed by the Community Foundation of Louisville, but Metro Government will be in charge of dispersing money to individuals. For information on how to apply for support, visit https://www.cflouisville.org/one-louisville/
Fischer also had Louisville firefighter Michael Branch, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, on the teleconference to speak about his experience contracting and recovering from the virus. Branch, whose wife also works on the front line of the pandemic as a physician, said it was more of a matter of when — not if — they would contract COVID-19.
Branch said he spent "a little over a week" in isolation from his wife and daughter, who is less than a year old.
"It was a little rough not to be able to see her and hold her and kiss her," Branch said. "I was very fortunate in terms of the level of my symptoms, very fortunate that I tried to do what I can to raise my health and fitness and hopefully use that as a hedge against this type of illness, but there's a lot of people who are not so fortunate."
As of Sunday evening, there are at least 955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 45 deaths related to the virus.
Related Stories:
- Louisville mayor reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths; Jefferson County up to 300 confirmed positive cases
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.