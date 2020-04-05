LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and five more virus-related deaths during his daily briefing from the state Capitol on Sunday.
That brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to 955, and 45 total deaths. Beshear said at least 18,767 tests have been administered across the commonwealth, and 306 people have recovered from the virus.
Because fewer labs report on Sundays, Beshear said the actual number of new positive cases is probably higher.
The state is projecting a possible peak in virus cases in early May, Beshear said, reiterating the importance of hand washing, staying home and social distancing among residents in the commonwealth. The virus spreads every time someone refuses to follow the rules, the governor added.
The projected numbers from the White House for Kentucky, "based on a population," Beshear said, are between 1,300 and 3,200 deaths, but the governor said he believes those numbers are "optimistic."
COVID ACT NOW is projecting 47,000 deaths in the state of Kentucky if there is limited action to prevent the spread of the virus; 13,000 deaths in three months if there is "poor compliance" to the guidelines set forth to help prevent the spread, and 2,000 deaths if the state has strict compliance for three months to stay at home.
"We can't allow 11,000 people to die because we didn't follow the rules enough," Beshear said.
The governor said he believes Kentucky has done better with social distancing this weekend than last, despite the nice weather. The spread of COVID-19 can be leveled off if the commonwealth continues strictly following social distancing guidelines, he added.
"Your specific actions make a difference," Beshear said. "We're going to have to start cracking down on those who don't willfully comply."
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack shared a number of graphs during Sunday's update, showing that the state is doing well when it comes to social distancing measures when compared to other states. You can access those graphs by clicking here.
Beshear said while drive-thru testing is still on hold in the state, a new partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, in northern Kentucky, will allow an additional 2,000 tests to be administered each day around the state for symptomatic, high-risk patients and first responders, with next day results. Those tests are expected to start sometime this week, Beshear said, adding that it is a significant step despite the shortage of swabs.
The governor said the state is also working on responding to unemployment insurance claims in a more timely manner. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in a video played during the Sunday briefing that the state's unemployment website has been revamped and is now mobile friendly.
For the latest information on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.
Sunday's update came after Beshear announced three new virus-related deaths and 92 new positive cases on Saturday.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Sunday that Jefferson County had a total of 313 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths.
The governor also addressed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation to cover your face in public places. Beshear said Kentuckians should wear homemade masks if they want to, but that doesn't mean social distancing can stop.
"If you're going to wear a mask, which is advised in certain situations, maintain your social distance, don't touch your face and do not wear surgical masks or N95 masks, we need those for other people," Beshear said.
State officials are still working to get more personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary gear for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, but Beshear said the equipment keeps being bought up by the federal government.
Meanwhile, an Oldham County church held in-person services on Sunday, despite Gov. Beshear's March 19 executive order banning mass gatherings. Maryville Baptist Church held services at 11 a.m. and announced on it's website that it still plans to hold morning worship on Easter Sunday, April 12.
"If you are still holding mass gatherings — church or otherwise — you are spreading the coronavirus and you are likely causing the death of Kentuckians. It's that clear," Beshear said Friday. "My church is incredibly important to me. My faith is incredibly important to me. It's an important part of our families' lives. We care about each other in this state, and our faith guides us and gives us the wisdom to do the right thing to protect each other."
On March 15, the CDC recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Also on Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Americans that the coming week is going to be "the hardest and the saddest" since the new virus hit the country, the Associated Press reported.
"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment," Adams told "Fox News Sunday."
As the nation continues the battle to contain the virus outbreak, Johns Hopkins University is reporting more than 1.2 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 65,000 have died worldwide, according to the Associated Press.
The number of positive cases in the U.S. surpassed 300,000 as of Sunday, with the death toll climbing past 9,000, the AP reported.
