More than 1,000 veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at Louisville VA hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans who fought for our country rolled up their sleeves Sunday to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue administered more than 1,100 doses during Sunday's drive-thru event.
"I am ready for it — or I was ready for it. I am at that age where I really need it," said 80-year-old William Cantrill, a veteran of the U.S. Army. "I am glad they had enough that they gave it to us. The VA is very efficient."
The VA hospital had been only administering doses to those age 85 and older but received an additional allotment of doses from Moderna that allowed it to expand its eligibility to those 65 and older.
"They're just so grateful for the opportunity to get the vaccination," said Larry Roberts, associate director of operations at Robley Rex. "It has been a hardship for a lot of these people."
Many of those in line Sunday had not left their homes or seen family in months.
"Well, after I get my next one, we actually have an RV down in Florida that we haven't been able to go see because we didn't want to travel anywhere without a vaccination,” said Tom Dobbins, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
The staff at Robley Rex was able to administer 200 doses of the two-shot coronavirus immunization per hour Sunday.
Those in line received more than just a shot, however. Each was given a handmade Valentine’s Day card from a local elementary school student wishing them well and thanking them for their service.
Now, the veterans' focus will turn to ensuring family members get vaccinated.
"I'll be glad when it's all over with," Cantrill said. "Just have to get my wife vaccinated and my mother-in-law, who's lived with us."
Due to the winter storm expected to hit Louisville on Monday, the VA will stop administering vaccines at 2 p.m. Those who had appointments after 2 p.m. Monday will be contacted to reschedule.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved