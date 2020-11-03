LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health Lexington have been chosen as partner sites for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials with Norton say the Phase three ENSEMBLE clinical trial from Janssen vaccines and prevention is being led by the University of Kentucky's Center for Clinical and Translational Science in Lexington.
The trial will take an established vaccine to make one small protein change for a possible solution to stop the pandemic.
The goal is to recruit at least 2,000 volunteers who are 18 and older. Officials say volunteers will be compensated.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the trial can find more information and complete a prescreening questionnaire by clicking here. Officials say completing the questionnaire does not obligate anyone to participate in the trial.
