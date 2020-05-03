LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U of L Health is expanding coronavirus testing for U of L Physicians patients in south Louisville.
This testing, which is reserved for patients of the health system and is not for members of the general public, aims to reduce burdens placed on other testing clinics and the use of personal protective equipment.
The expanded testing will start Monday at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Bluegrass Avenue and is by appointment only. U of L Physicians patients should contact their primary health care provider to schedule an appointment.
"We are thrilled to offer this testing in south Louisville. We are committed to making sure our patients have easy access to the testing and care they need," said Melisa Adkins, chief administrative officer of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, in a news release. "This test site will allow patients to stay closer to home for testing instead of having to drive to the downtown or west Louisville locations."
Officials with U of L Health said they plans to expand its testing capacity in the coming weeks.
