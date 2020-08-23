LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is planning another round of COVID-19 testing for 5,500 students participating in Greek life as part of Phase 2 of its on-campus testing plan.
The university cited a higher positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, among students in sororities or fraternities (3%) compared to the general student population (1%) as the reason behind the retesting.
"It’s important that we address this issue of students in our fraternities and sororities quickly, thoughtfully and with care," UK President Eli Capilouto said in a news release. "Our preparation and planning thus far have enabled us to understand issues as they arise and have given us the capacity to address them. That’s what we are doing in Phase II of our plan."
Mandatory retesting for Greek life students will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 30, at a testing site near The 90 and William T. Young Library, according to a news release. Four walk-up testing lanes will be available.
According to the university's website, test results should be delivered in "approximately 24 to 72 hours." Students who text negative will receive notification via text, while those who test positive will be called by a member of the UK Health Corps team.
Once it has completed testing the Greek life community, UK said its next phase of testing will use baseline data to focus on other student groups.
Since the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 17, COVID-19 testing has been mandatory for students but voluntary for university faculty and staff. As of Wednesday, 21,981 students had been tested, and 245 tested positive, according to UK's COVID-19 testing dashboard.
According to a news release from the university, roughly 600 employees have been tested, and less than five have tested positive.
For more information, refer to the university's "Restart Playbook."
