LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is teaming up with predominately Black churches in Louisville to host COVID-19 clinics as a way to address racial disparities in who is getting vaccinated.
The first clinic is scheduled at the Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center at 324 E. Broadway on Feb. 19. Just under 800 people had signed up by Tuesday.
As part of the initiative, UofL Health has also put together a Q&A video that will be provided to churches to answer some of the most common questions about the vaccine.
Kingdom Fellowship pastor Tim Findley Jr. said the clinic is needed and that 2020 was the toughest year he has seen in his 13 years of pastoring.
"In 2020, I did probably triple the amount of funerals I've ever done, largely because of COVID-19. It's been absolutely heartbreaking," he said. "And this is just something I find — it's a no-brainer — it has to happen."
UofL Health is in discussions with about 20 other churches to possibly host other vaccine clinics.
