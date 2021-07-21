LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver in a wrong-way crash near Lexington that killed six people, including four children, had drugs and alcohol in her system.
The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Jamaica Caudill's blood alcohol level was .205 — more than twice the legal limit.
The crash happened on Interstate 75 on June 5. Police said Caudill was driving the wrong way when she hit another car head-on, killing a mother and her four kids as they were on their way to South Carolina.
"We are heartbroken for the families of Catherine Greene and children: Santanna, Karmen, Brayden and Jack. The crash that killed this beautiful family was 100% preventable and is further proof of why we need technology to end drunk and impaired driving," Mother's Against Drunk Driving National President Alex Otte, who lives in Lexington, said.
Caudill, 38, was also killed in the crash.
