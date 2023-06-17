JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The investigation continues into the hit-and-run in a motel parking lot in Jeffersonville that killed a toddler Friday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the girl as 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell.
Det. Lt. Samuel Moss, with the Jeffersonville Police Department, said in a news release that a little girl was severely injured in a hit-and-run around 11 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Hospitality Way, near Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65.
She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with a police escort where she later died.
Moss said the department and the child's family worked to identify a vehicle of interest, but a description of that vehicle has yet to be released. WDRB News has asked the department for additional information.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).
