JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are investigating after a toddler was killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning.
Det. Lt. Samuel Moss, with the Jeffersonville Police Department, said in a news release that a little girl was severely injured in a hit-and-run around 11 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Hospitality Way, near Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 65.
She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with a police escort where she later died.
Moss said the department and the child's family worked to identify a vehicle of interest, but a description of that vehicle has yet to be released. WDRB News has asked the department for additional information.
Additionally, Moss said the police department wants the public to know there is no concern for public safety and the case was an isolated incident.
"Days like today are emotionally taxing for our community and for the first responders who are involved," Moss said. "It saddens us as an agency to report this information, particularly during the week leading into Father's Day."
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at (812) 285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.