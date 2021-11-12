LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The coroner has identified a man shot and killed in Shively last week.
Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department says officers were called to the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue at around 11 p.m. Friday Nov. 5 on reports of a shooting. That's in the neighborhood just south of Dixie Highway and Millers Lane.
Officers found Javonni Coulter, 20, of Louisville. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Shively Police are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
