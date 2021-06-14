LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 37-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Derek Justin Harless, of Bloomfield, Kentucky.
Police say Harless was found at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Denmark Street. He died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Detectives with LMPD's Homicide Unit "believe the shooting occurred outside," Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
"This right here, it's just awful," said Carole Williams, who lives in the Wyandotte neighborhood. "When I came outside and walked down the street I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' It's so sad, because it's right down the street from a school building."
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
