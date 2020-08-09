LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 65-year-old man who was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Aaron Baker, 65, was pronounced dead from "gunshot wounds" at 11:54 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Central Avenue and Colorado Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Saturday that the shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs.
Officers responding to the area found Baker, who had been shot and died at the scene, Smiley said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At last check, there had been no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
